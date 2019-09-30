Education

Which Kentucky schools earned the best ratings of five stars?

Herald-Leader Staff

In this 2017 file photo, Kyleigh Bryant, 13, of Lexington, left, and other eighth grade students worked through a dance routine during their dance minors class at SCAPA in Lexington. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Fifty-six Kentucky schools earned the highest recognition for best performance — five stars — in the state’s new assessment system.

DistrictSchool
Anchorage Ind.Anchorage Independent Public (Elem)
Anchorage Ind.Anchorage Independent Public (Middle)
Beechwood Ind.Beechwood High
Bell Bell Central Center (Middle)
Boyle Junction City Elem
Carter Carter City Elem
Carter Heritage Elem
Clay Hacker Elem
Corbin Ind.Corbin Intermediate (Elem)
Covington Ind.Glenn O Swing Elem
Fayette Rosa Parks Elem
Fayette Scapa At Bluegrass (Elem)
Fayette Scapa At Bluegrass (Middle)
Fort Thomas Ind.Moyer Elem
Fort Thomas Ind.Woodfill Elem
Graves Farmington Elem
Harlan Ind.Harlan Elem
Jackson McKee Elem
Jackson Ind.Jackson City (High)
Jefferson Barret Traditional Middle
Jefferson duPont Manual High
Jefferson Greathouse/Shryock Traditional (Elem)
Jefferson J. Graham Brown (Elem)
Jefferson J. Graham Brown (Middle)
Jefferson Lowe Elem
Jefferson Norton Elem
Johnson W R Castle Memorial Elem
Knox G R Hampton Elem
Laurel Bush Elem
Laurel Hazel Green Elem
Laurel Hunter Hills Elem
Laurel Sublimity Elem
Lawrence Blaine Elem
Leslie W B Muncy Elem
Lyon Lyon County Middle
Madison Model Laboratory High
Madison Shannon Johnson Elem
McCracken Heath Elem
McCracken Hendron Lone Oak Elem
McCracken Lone Oak Elem
McCracken Reidland Elem
McLean Marie Gatton Phillips Elem
Meade Flaherty Primary
Monroe Gamaliel Elem
Monroe Tompkinsville Elem
Murray Ind.Murray High
Murray Ind.Murray Middle
Nelson Boston (Middle)
Perry Viper Elem
Perry Viper Elem (Middle)
Pike Valley Elem
Pike Valley Elem (Middle)
Pikeville Ind.Pikeville High
Pulaski Southern Elem
Walton-Verona Ind.Walton-Verona High
Whitley Whitley County East Elem

It's a celebration at Squires Elementary School. Principal Sabrina Adkins talks about the work that paid off in better results on the state assessments. The school was one of 20 to get special recognition for its achievements.

