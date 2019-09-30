Which Kentucky schools earned the best ratings of five stars?

In this 2017 file photo, Kyleigh Bryant, 13, of Lexington, left, and other eighth grade students worked through a dance routine during their dance minors class at SCAPA in Lexington.
Fifty-six Kentucky schools earned the highest recognition for best performance — five stars — in the state’s new assessment system.
District
School
Anchorage Ind.
Anchorage Independent Public (Elem)
Anchorage Ind.
Anchorage Independent Public (Middle)
Beechwood Ind.
Beechwood High
Bell
Bell Central Center (Middle)
Boyle
Junction City Elem
Carter
Carter City Elem
Carter
Heritage Elem
Clay
Hacker Elem
Corbin Ind.
Corbin Intermediate (Elem)
Covington Ind.
Glenn O Swing Elem
Fayette
Rosa Parks Elem
Fayette
Scapa At Bluegrass (Elem)
Fayette
Scapa At Bluegrass (Middle)
Fort Thomas Ind.
Moyer Elem
Fort Thomas Ind.
Woodfill Elem
Graves
Farmington Elem
Harlan Ind.
Harlan Elem
Jackson
McKee Elem
Jackson Ind.
Jackson City (High)
Jefferson
Barret Traditional Middle
Jefferson
duPont Manual High
Jefferson
Greathouse/Shryock Traditional (Elem)
Jefferson
J. Graham Brown (Elem)
Jefferson
J. Graham Brown (Middle)
Jefferson
Lowe Elem
Jefferson
Norton Elem
Johnson
W R Castle Memorial Elem
Knox
G R Hampton Elem
Laurel
Bush Elem
Laurel
Hazel Green Elem
Laurel
Hunter Hills Elem
Laurel
Sublimity Elem
Lawrence
Blaine Elem
Leslie
W B Muncy Elem
Lyon
Lyon County Middle
Madison
Model Laboratory High
Madison
Shannon Johnson Elem
McCracken
Heath Elem
McCracken
Hendron Lone Oak Elem
McCracken
Lone Oak Elem
McCracken
Reidland Elem
McLean
Marie Gatton Phillips Elem
Meade
Flaherty Primary
Monroe
Gamaliel Elem
Monroe
Tompkinsville Elem
Murray Ind.
Murray High
Murray Ind.
Murray Middle
Nelson
Boston (Middle)
Perry
Viper Elem
Perry
Viper Elem (Middle)
Pike
Valley Elem
Pike
Valley Elem (Middle)
Pikeville Ind.
Pikeville High
Pulaski
Southern Elem
Walton-Verona Ind.
Walton-Verona High
Whitley
Whitley County East Elem
It's a celebration at Squires Elementary School. Principal Sabrina Adkins talks about the work that paid off in better results on the state assessments. The school was one of 20 to get special recognition for its achievements.
Beginning this year, with the release of 2018-2019 school year assessment data, a new system is providing an overall rating for each Kentucky public school ranging from 1 (the lowest) to 5 (the highest) stars.
