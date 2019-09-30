How good is your Kentucky school? Look up 2019 scores, stars, ratings here.

How did Squires Elementary in Lexington make big gains on state achievement tests?
It's a celebration at Squires Elementary School. Principal Sabrina Adkins talks about the work that paid off in better results on the state assessments. The school was one of 20 to get special recognition for its achievements.
By
Up Next
It's a celebration at Squires Elementary School. Principal Sabrina Adkins talks about the work that paid off in better results on the state assessments. The school was one of 20 to get special recognition for its achievements.
By
More from the series
Kentucky school achievement scores coverage
Expand All
The 2019 Kentucky school ratings were released early Tuesday, and you can find out which schools performed well or poorly by searching with school district or school name below.
Beginning this year, with the release of 2018-2019 school year assessment data, a new system is providing an overall rating for each Kentucky public school ranging from 1 (the lowest) to 5 (the highest) stars.
Comments