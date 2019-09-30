Education

How good is your Kentucky school? Look up 2019 scores, stars, ratings here.

Herald-Leader Staff

How did Squires Elementary in Lexington make big gains on state achievement tests?

It's a celebration at Squires Elementary School. Principal Sabrina Adkins talks about the work that paid off in better results on the state assessments. The school was one of 20 to get special recognition for its achievements. By
The 2019 Kentucky school ratings were released early Tuesday, and you can find out which schools performed well or poorly by searching with school district or school name below.

