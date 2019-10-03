‘Lies’ are being spread about Ky’s new 5-star accountability system, Commissioner says.

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

Lies are being spread about Kentucky’s new 5-star accountability system, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said Thursday at the state school board meeting.

Results from the new system that includes statewide test scores were released Tuesday.

Four main lies are being spread by a small group of people, Lewis said. He did not immediately identify those people as he talked at the state board meeting held at London. A spokesperson later said the lies are circulating on social media.

He said the lies are:

▪ Kentucky’s new accountability system reduces schools’ performance to a single rating.

▪ Schools and district ratings are based on a single test on a single day.

▪ That the commissioner designed the accountability system to put 35 of 50 schools designated for comprehensive support and improvement in Jefferson County.

▪ Poor children and black children cannot learn. Lewis said some previously low performing Fayette County schools that have improved showed that lie was wrong.

This article will be updated.