Kentucky Voter Guide: Your guide to the race for governor and other statewide offices

It’s time to pay attention. Election day is Tuesday and it’s time to pick your candidates if you haven’t already. The nasty battle over who will be the next governor of Kentucky tops a ballot that consists of six races for statewide offices, and two local races in Lexington.

We hope this guide helps inform you and motivates you to vote Tuesday, no matter which candidates you pick. Then come back to Kentucky.com Tuesday night for live election results and analysis.

RACE PROFILES

▪ GOVERNOR: Bevin has angered many Kentuckians. Are they upset enough to back Beshear?

▪ ATTORNEY GENERAL: Meet the man Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell want to be Kentucky’s attorney general

▪ ATTORNEY GENERAL: ‘It’s a passion.’ Stumbo wants to be KY attorney general again to fight Big Pharma.

▪ SECRETARY OF STATE: A former Miss America and an election lawyer are battling for KY secretary of state

▪ AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER: They know how to slop hogs, but who would be a better KY agriculture commissioner?

▪ AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS: Kentucky auditor says he ‘follows the data.’ Opponent says not far enough.

▪ STATE TREASURER: How closely should the Kentucky treasurer oversee tax dollars? Candidates disagree.

▪ FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD: Incumbent demanding transparent school board faces mom wanting parent, teacher control

VOTER INFORMATION

▪ How to vote in Kentucky.

▪ Polls are open Tuesday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. may vote.

▪ To find out whether you are registered to vote, where you vote and which races you may vote in, go to the Voter Information Center at the State Board of Elections’ website, elect.ky.gov.

▪ Voters must produce identification or be known by a precinct officer before voting.

▪ If you see problems, call Attorney General Andy Beshear’s election-fraud hotline, 1-800-328-8683.

KEY ELECTION STORIES

GOVERNOR

▪ Matt Bevin says he’s out-hustling other states for jobs. What do the numbers show?

▪ Beshear pledges pay bump for KY school teachers. Can he deliver if elected governor?

▪ Bevin accuses Beshear of accepting ‘blood money’ from owner of abortion clinic

▪ They dislike Bevin but voted for Trump. Can Beshear win them over in November?

▪ Matt Bevin and Andy Beshear bicker, battle and belittle during KET debate

▪ Andy Beshear, who campaigns as a child protector, got Boy Scouts abuse cases tossed

▪ Find out about the 28 plane trips in 2016 and 2017 that weren’t on Matt Bevin’s list

ATTORNEY GENERAL

▪ Drug industry backing groups spending millions in Kentucky’s attorney general race

▪ Judge: Daniel Cameron has enough experience to serve as Kentucky attorney general

▪ In attorney general forum, Cameron touts ‘a new face,’ Stumbo cites legal experience

▪ ‘Fear-mongering.’ Cameron says Stumbo would help ‘illegals’ sell ‘Mexican meth’ in KY

▪ ‘Dark money’ group spending big for McConnell protégé in KY attorney general primary

FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

▪ Lexington parent files complaint with state agency over school board members’ texts

▪ School board candidates say ‘No’ to charters, armed teachers and unequal Lexington schools

ALCOHOL IN ELKHORN CITY

▪ Will this tiny Kentucky town overturn a decades-long alcohol ban on Election Day?