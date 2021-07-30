Kentucky’s Olivier Sarr goes undrafted, likely to get audition via NBA’s summer league

Kentucky forward Olivier Sarr (30) battled for the ball with Arkansas forward Connor Vanover (23) during their game in Rupp Arena on Feb. 9. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky’s Olivier Sarr was not selected in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

UK teammates Isaiah Jackson and Brandon Boston were the 22nd and 51st overall selections, respectively. Jackson ended up with the Indiana Pacers, and Boston will be headed to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sarr, a 7-foot forward who transferred to UK after three seasons at Wake Forest, averaged 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cats.

Before the draft Thursday, UK Coach John Calipari said he couldn’t wait to see where Sarr ends up. Sarr is likely to get an audition for the NBA in this year’s NBA Summer League.

“You’re talking about a stretch big with skills who can shoot the ball and brings a maturity about him that will fit in with any locker room,” Calipari tweeted. “He has worked really hard the last few months and I believe he will be a steal.”