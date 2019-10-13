Celebration video: Mark Stoops goes crowd surfing after Kentucky beats Arkansas

SHARE COPY LINK

Kentucky was thrilled after defeating Arkansas on Saturday. One needs no further proof than its postgame celebration.

A video posted by the UK football Twitter account showed players dancing and hollering along with head coach Mark Stoops following the Wildcats’ 24-20 come-from-behind victory against Arkansas. It was UK’s first win over a Southeastern Conference program this season and snapped a three-game losing streak.

You can watch the video, which ends with Stoops being hoisted into the air by UK players, below.

Come see about this locker room celebration.#BringIt pic.twitter.com/EmiJoPlpTy — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 13, 2019

