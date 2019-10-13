UK Football

Celebration video: Mark Stoops goes crowd surfing after Kentucky beats Arkansas

Kentucky was thrilled after defeating Arkansas on Saturday. One needs no further proof than its postgame celebration.

A video posted by the UK football Twitter account showed players dancing and hollering along with head coach Mark Stoops following the Wildcats’ 24-20 come-from-behind victory against Arkansas. It was UK’s first win over a Southeastern Conference program this season and snapped a three-game losing streak.

You can watch the video, which ends with Stoops being hoisted into the air by UK players, below.

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore is in his first year covering the University of Kentucky football team and in his fifth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music.
