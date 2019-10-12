UK Football

Final statistics from Kentucky’s 24-20 win over Arkansas

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Game day: Kentucky vs. Arkansas

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Arkansas 24-20 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (3-3 overall, 1-3 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Kickoff time is either 3:30 or 6 p.m. EDT for the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Arkansas.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

