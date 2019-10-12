UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 24-20 win over Arkansas
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Arkansas 24-20 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (3-3 overall, 1-3 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Kickoff time is either 3:30 or 6 p.m. EDT for the Southeastern Conference matchup.
