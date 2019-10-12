First Scouting Report: Will Kentucky face an angry Georgia or some depressed Dawgs?

SHARE COPY LINK

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 SEC) travels to Athens to face No. 3 Georgia (5-1, 2-1 SEC) on Oct. 19 at Sanford Stadium. The game will either kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be telecast by CBS or it will start at 6 p.m. and be shown by ESPN.

Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs were stunned at home by South Carolina on Saturday, falling 20-17 in double overtime.

Most recent meeting

In the most consequential game ever played at Kroger Field/Commonwealth Stadium, No. 6 Georgia beat No. 11 Kentucky 34-17 on Nov. 3, 2018, in the contest that decided the champion of the SEC East Division.

Georgia running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield had their way with the Wildcats’ defense. Swift ran 16 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while Holyfield carried 18 times for 115 yards and a score.

Series history

Georgia leads the all-time series with Kentucky 58-12-2 and will be seeking its 10th straight victory over the Wildcats.

In Athens, Georgia is 29-4-2 vs. UK. However, Kentucky’s most recent win in the series came in Sanford Stadium.

On Nov. 21, 2009, UK wide receiver Randall Cobb ran for two touchdowns (from the wildcat formation) and running back Derrick Locke caught two TD passes as Coach Rich Brooks’ Cats scored a 34-27 road win over Georgia.

Kentucky’s Derrick Locke caught two touchdown passes from Morgan Newton to help the Wildcats win 34-27 at Georgia in 2009. UK has not beaten the Bulldogs since.

Know your foe

1. In Kirby Smart’s first season as Bulldogs head coach in 2016, Georgia lost to SEC East foes Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The Dawgs had not lost to an SEC East team since until falling Saturday to South Carolina.

2. Georgia outgained South Carolina 468-297, but the Bulldogs were done in by throwing three interceptions, losing a fumble and missing two field goals (one of which was blocked).

3. In the Kirby Smart coaching era (since 2016), Georgia is 3-3 in games that immediately followed a loss (not counting losses that ended a season followed by wins in the following year’s opener).

