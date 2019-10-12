UK, Terry Wilson pay tribute to Jared Lorenzen before Kentucky’s matchup with Arkansas

SHARE COPY LINK

University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson wore a jersey with the No. 22 prior to UK’s kickoff against Arkansas, one of several tributes Saturday in honor of former Wildcats quarterback Jared Lorezen.

Wilson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during Kentucky’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan in the second week of the season, said during the preseason that he would like to wear a jersey with the No. 22 during a game this season. It was the number worn by Lorenzen, who died in July.

UK honored Lorenzen with a tribute prior to Saturday’s kickoff. Members of Lorenzen’s family and Kentucky head coach Rich Brooks were among those on the field who were recognized as part of the ceremony. Highlights from Lorenzen’s playing days were shown on the video boards at Kroger Field while the UK marching band play “My Old Kentucky Home.”

Wilson also wore a No. 22 jersey in a pre-recorded video segment that played before kickoff. In the video he encouraged fans to “be loud” and to wave the commemorative towels that were distributed at the gates.

Lynn Bowden and Wilson each earlier this season wore cleats painted to honor Lorenzen during pre-game warmups. Bowden in the first half of Kentucky’s game against Florida wore a No. 3 jersey in honor of Wilson.