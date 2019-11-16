Lexington native Walker Wood makes his debut at quarterback for Kentucky

Lexington native Walker Wood, a graduate of Lafayette High School, took over at quarterback for the University of Kentucky during its game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Wood, making his debut as a Wildcat, entered the game with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter. Kentucky led 38-14 at the time.

Lynn Bowden, a wide receiver, started at quarterback for the fifth straight game. Sawyer Smith, a transfer from Troy, had made three straight starts in place of Terry Wilson before the Arkansas game and briefly played against Missouri.

Wood has been listed as UK’s backup quarterback since Wilson was injured but had not played until Saturday.

Smith suffered a right shoulder injury during Kentucky’s game at Mississippi State after hurting his wrist on the same arm against Florida the week prior. He also sustained an injury to a “lower extremity” at some point, too, during Kentucky’s game at South Carolina. Smith has made a few brief appearances since then.

Wood, a sophomore, has never played a snap at UK. He was a Mr. Football finalist at Lafayette, which he led to two straight Class 6A championship game appearances. He suffered a knee injury in his final high school game and has twice had surgery on his right shoulder, including once since arriving on campus.

This offseason was his first taking significant reps with the team.

“I kind of had to recreate the way I throw just cause my shoulder wasn’t the same as it was before,” Wood said in April. “I’ve put a lot of time and work into that and I think this spring I’ve showed glimpses of my arm strength and other things coming back, so I’m proud of that, but I gotta keep working.”