Final statistics from Kentucky’s 38-14 win over Vanderbilt
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Vanderbilt University 38-14 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-5 overall, 3-5 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Tennessee Martin at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff time for the non-conference matchup is 3:30 p.m.
