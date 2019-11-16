UK Football

Final statistics from Kentucky’s 38-14 win over Vanderbilt

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Vanderbilt University 38-14 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-5 overall, 3-5 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Tennessee Martin at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff time for the non-conference matchup is 3:30 p.m.

