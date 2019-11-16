First Scouting Report: UT Martin bringing a Petrino back to Kroger Field

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (5-5, 3-5 SEC) will face the University of Tennessee at Martin (7-4, 6-2 OVC) on Saturday (Nov. 23) at Kroger Field. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be telecast by the SEC Network.

Coach Jason Simpson’s Skyhawks beat Tennessee State 28-17 Saturday.

A UK victory over UTM will make the Wildcats bowl-eligible for the fourth straight season.

Series history

Kentucky leads 1-0.

Most recent meeting

Braylon Heard ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on two carries and Patrick Towles threw for 377 yards and a TD and also ran for a score as Kentucky defeated Tennessee Martin 59-14 on Aug. 30, 2014, in the Cats’ season opener.

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops, center, shook hands with Tennessee Martin Coach Jason Simpson after UK defeated the Skyhawks 59-14 in the 2014 season opener in Lexington. Herald-Leader

Know your foe

1. Tennessee Martin is 2-0 this season against teams from Kentucky, having beaten Murray State 40-7 Sept. 28 and won at Eastern Kentucky 38-28 Oct. 5.

2. UTM lost at Florida, 45-0, in the second week of the season. Under head coach Jason Simpson, Martin is 0-9 against SEC teams.

3. Nick Petrino, the former Trinity High School quarterback and University of Louisville assistant coach, is in his first season as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for Tennessee Martin.

Petrino is the son of former Louisville and Western Kentucky (among other stops) head coach Bobby Petrino.