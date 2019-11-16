Mark Story

First Scouting Report: UT Martin bringing a Petrino back to Kroger Field

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (5-5, 3-5 SEC) will face the University of Tennessee at Martin (7-4, 6-2 OVC) on Saturday (Nov. 23) at Kroger Field. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be telecast by the SEC Network.

Coach Jason Simpson’s Skyhawks beat Tennessee State 28-17 Saturday.

A UK victory over UTM will make the Wildcats bowl-eligible for the fourth straight season.

Series history

Kentucky leads 1-0.

Most recent meeting

Braylon Heard ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on two carries and Patrick Towles threw for 377 yards and a TD and also ran for a score as Kentucky defeated Tennessee Martin 59-14 on Aug. 30, 2014, in the Cats’ season opener.

Mark Stoops with Jason Simpson.JPG
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops, center, shook hands with Tennessee Martin Coach Jason Simpson after UK defeated the Skyhawks 59-14 in the 2014 season opener in Lexington. Herald-Leader

Know your foe

1. Tennessee Martin is 2-0 this season against teams from Kentucky, having beaten Murray State 40-7 Sept. 28 and won at Eastern Kentucky 38-28 Oct. 5.

2. UTM lost at Florida, 45-0, in the second week of the season. Under head coach Jason Simpson, Martin is 0-9 against SEC teams.

3. Nick Petrino, the former Trinity High School quarterback and University of Louisville assistant coach, is in his first season as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for Tennessee Martin.

Petrino is the son of former Louisville and Western Kentucky (among other stops) head coach Bobby Petrino.

Profile Image of Mark Story
Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.
  Comments  