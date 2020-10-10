UK Football
Two veterans to miss Kentucky’s football game against Mississippi State
The Kentucky football team will be without two important members against Mississippi State on Saturday.
Neither Marquan McCall, the Cats’ backup nose guard, nor Bryce Oliver, a starting wide receiver, were in uniform on the sideline prior to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Oliver has been game-to-game since the season started and has not yet suited up this season due to an undisclosed injury. The coaching staff was excited about his potential as a pass-catcher after he played in 12 of 13 games last season as a redshirt freshman.
McCall, a former four-star recruit out of Detroit, Mich., played several snaps in each of Kentucky’s first two games and appeared in every game last season. He played in eight games as a true freshman during the 2018 season.
It was unclear why McCall was not in uniform.
UK was 0-2 entering its game against Mississippi State (1-1).
Backup running back Kavosiey Smoke was ruled out earlier this week with a rib injury.
