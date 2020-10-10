Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

UK Football

Two veterans to miss Kentucky’s football game against Mississippi State

Marquan McCall will miss Kentucky’s game against Mississippi State.
Marquan McCall will miss Kentucky’s game against Mississippi State. Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky football team will be without two important members against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Neither Marquan McCall, the Cats’ backup nose guard, nor Bryce Oliver, a starting wide receiver, were in uniform on the sideline prior to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Oliver has been game-to-game since the season started and has not yet suited up this season due to an undisclosed injury. The coaching staff was excited about his potential as a pass-catcher after he played in 12 of 13 games last season as a redshirt freshman.

McCall, a former four-star recruit out of Detroit, Mich., played several snaps in each of Kentucky’s first two games and appeared in every game last season. He played in eight games as a true freshman during the 2018 season.

It was unclear why McCall was not in uniform.

UK was 0-2 entering its game against Mississippi State (1-1).

Backup running back Kavosiey Smoke was ruled out earlier this week with a rib injury.

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service