Two veterans to miss Kentucky’s football game against Mississippi State

Marquan McCall will miss Kentucky’s game against Mississippi State. bsimms@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky football team will be without two important members against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Neither Marquan McCall, the Cats’ backup nose guard, nor Bryce Oliver, a starting wide receiver, were in uniform on the sideline prior to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Oliver has been game-to-game since the season started and has not yet suited up this season due to an undisclosed injury. The coaching staff was excited about his potential as a pass-catcher after he played in 12 of 13 games last season as a redshirt freshman.

McCall, a former four-star recruit out of Detroit, Mich., played several snaps in each of Kentucky’s first two games and appeared in every game last season. He played in eight games as a true freshman during the 2018 season.

It was unclear why McCall was not in uniform.

UK was 0-2 entering its game against Mississippi State (1-1).

Backup running back Kavosiey Smoke was ruled out earlier this week with a rib injury.