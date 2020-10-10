Mike Leach benches K.J. Costello, puts in freshman quarterback for Mississippi State

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, a true freshman, made his debut for the Bulldogs against Kentucky during the third quarter of their game on Saturday.

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello was removed from the Bulldogs’ game against Kentucky in the third quarter Saturday night, and a true freshman entered in his place.

Costello — a senior graduate transfer from Stanford — had completed 31 of 45 passes for 200 yards in two and half quarters against the Wildcats, but he also threw three interceptions, including one in the end zone and another that led to a Kentucky touchdown.

The Bulldogs’ offense did not score with Costello on the field. UK led 14-2 at the time of the quarterback change.

In Costello’s place, Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach put in true freshman Will Rogers, a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. Leach had recruited Rogers at Washington State, but the young quarterback followed Leach to Starkville after he landed the Mississippi State job.

Costello started 25 games at Stanford and led the Bulldogs to an upset victory over defending national champion Louisiana State in the season opener, completing 36 of 60 passes for 623 yards and five touchdowns in that game as Leach debuted his “Air Raid” attack in his first game as Mississippi State’s coach. Costello was 43-for-59 for 313 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in a loss to Arkansas last week.

Rogers completed four of five passes for 16 yards in his first series as Mississippi State’s quarterback, but the Bulldogs’ drive stalled and they were forced to punt it away. He also completed four of his first five passes on his second series leading the MSU offense, but his next pass was intercepted by Jamar “Boogie” Watson, who ripped the ball out of the hands of a Bulldogs receiver and was downed in the end zone for a touchback.

The first play of Rogers’ third series in charge of the Mississippi State offense ended with him throwing an off-balance pass right into the chest of UK defender JJ Weaver, who couldn’t hold onto the ball for an interception.

Leach sent Costello back into the game for the next play, but the drive ended with a Mississippi State punt.