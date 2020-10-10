Kentucky star Josh Paschal doesn’t start second half against Mississippi State

UK defensive end Josh Paschal was injured late in the first half against Mississippi State. bsimms@herald-leader.com

University of Kentucky star Josh Paschal was injured late in the second quarter of Kentucky’s game against Mississippi State and did not start the second half.

Paschal was taken back to the locker room with six seconds left in the second quarter. He was injured a few seconds earlier, and appeared to favor his left leg before trainers tended to him on the field. Paschal walked off the field with some assistance.

He came out of the locker room and ran some cutting drills in the end zone, but remained on the sideline for the Cats’ first defensive possession after the break. Trainers appeared to apply ice to his left knee.

A UK spokesperson said he was questionable to return. Dick Gabriel later during the game’s radio broadcast said he was doubtful to re-enter.

“I gotta think he’s done for the night unless it gets to an emergency situation,” Gabriel said during the broadcast.

On the defensive possession prior, Paschal intercepted Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello and returned the ball 76 yards to the Bulldogs’ 2-yard line. It was Kentucky’s first turnover of the season; it got its second after Jamin Davis intercepted Costello in the end zone to finish the first half.

Paschal is one of Kentucky’s captains. He started all 13 games last season after missing most of the 2018 campaign after undergoing surgery to remove a malignant melanoma discovered on his right foot. Through UK’s first two games he’d recorded 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.