Final statistics from Kentucky’s 24-2 win over Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Mississippi State University, 24-2, at Kroger Field on Saturday night.

The Wildcats are off to an 1-2 start overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to head to Knoxville on Saturday, Oct. 17 to face No. 14-ranked Tennessee.

Next game

Kentucky at No. 14 Tennessee

When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 17

TV: ESPN or SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 1-2, Tennessee 2-1

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Tennessee leads 81-25-9

Last meeting: Tennessee won 17-13 on Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington.