Final statistics from Kentucky’s 24-2 win over Mississippi State
Game day: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Mississippi State University, 24-2, at Kroger Field on Saturday night.
The Wildcats are off to an 1-2 start overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to head to Knoxville on Saturday, Oct. 17 to face No. 14-ranked Tennessee.
Next game
Kentucky at No. 14 Tennessee
When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 17
TV: ESPN or SEC Network
Records: Kentucky 1-2, Tennessee 2-1
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Tennessee leads 81-25-9
Last meeting: Tennessee won 17-13 on Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington.
