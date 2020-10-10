Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 24-2 win over Mississippi State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Game day: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Mississippi State football game at Kroger Field in Lexington.

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Mississippi State University, 24-2, at Kroger Field on Saturday night.

The Wildcats are off to an 1-2 start overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to head to Knoxville on Saturday, Oct. 17 to face No. 14-ranked Tennessee.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

Next game

Kentucky at No. 14 Tennessee

When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 17

TV: ESPN or SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 1-2, Tennessee 2-1

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Tennessee leads 81-25-9

Last meeting: Tennessee won 17-13 on Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington.

