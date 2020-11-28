Final statistics from Kentucky’s 34-10 loss at sixth-ranked Florida

More from the series Game day: Florida 34, Kentucky 10 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida football game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Expand All

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the University of Florida, 34-10, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 3-6 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to host South Carolina for its regular-season finale on Dec. 5 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Florida.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

Next game

South Carolina at Kentucky

When: Dec. 5

TV: TBA

Records: Kentucky 3-6; South Carolina 2-6 entering Saturday night’s game vs. Georgia

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: South Carolina leads 18-12-1.

Last meeting: South Carolina won 24-7 on Sept. 28, 2019, at Columbia, S.C.