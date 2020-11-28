UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 34-10 loss at sixth-ranked Florida
The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the University of Florida, 34-10, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday.
The Wildcats are now 3-6 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to host South Carolina for its regular-season finale on Dec. 5 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Next game
South Carolina at Kentucky
When: Dec. 5
TV: TBA
Records: Kentucky 3-6; South Carolina 2-6 entering Saturday night’s game vs. Georgia
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: South Carolina leads 18-12-1.
Last meeting: South Carolina won 24-7 on Sept. 28, 2019, at Columbia, S.C.
