UK’s A.J. Rose injured twice in first half at Florida, but can play in second

University of Kentucky running back A.J. Rose, the Wildcats’ starter, came up grabbing his right leg after a rush in the closing minute of the second quarter of Kentucky’s game at Florida on Saturday.

Rose suffered an ankle injury but will be available in the second half, a UK spokesperson confirmed.

Rose was stopped short of a first-down pickup on a third-and-1 rush with less than a minute left in the first half. Rose earlier in the game limped off the field after getting shaken up but returned for the Wildcats, who trailed No. 6 Florida 14-10 at halftime.

Before exiting, Rose led Kentucky in rushing with 53 yards on 11 carries.

Kentucky already was without starting tight end Justin Rigg as as well as its leading rusher, Chris Rodriguez, coming into Saturday’s game.