Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

UK Football

UK’s A.J. Rose injured twice in first half at Florida, but can play in second

Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) appears dejected late in the fourth quarter during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) appears dejected late in the fourth quarter during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

University of Kentucky running back A.J. Rose, the Wildcats’ starter, came up grabbing his right leg after a rush in the closing minute of the second quarter of Kentucky’s game at Florida on Saturday.

Rose suffered an ankle injury but will be available in the second half, a UK spokesperson confirmed.

Rose was stopped short of a first-down pickup on a third-and-1 rush with less than a minute left in the first half. Rose earlier in the game limped off the field after getting shaken up but returned for the Wildcats, who trailed No. 6 Florida 14-10 at halftime.

Before exiting, Rose led Kentucky in rushing with 53 yards on 11 carries.

Kentucky already was without starting tight end Justin Rigg as as well as its leading rusher, Chris Rodriguez, coming into Saturday’s game.

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service