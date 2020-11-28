Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates: Kentucky vs. Florida college football

Fresh off a drubbing by No. 1 Alabama, and down in numbers, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Gainesville to face the sixth-ranked Florida Gators in an SEC college football game. ESPN has the noon kickoff.

On the flip side, Kentucky emerged victorious on its last trip to The Swamp, and the Cats have outscored the Gators 75-73 over the past three years, so follow the dedicated Twitter feed below for updates, statistics, analysis and observations.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service