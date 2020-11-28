Live updates: Kentucky vs. Florida college football

Fresh off a drubbing by No. 1 Alabama, and down in numbers, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Gainesville to face the sixth-ranked Florida Gators in an SEC college football game. ESPN has the noon kickoff.

On the flip side, Kentucky emerged victorious on its last trip to The Swamp, and the Cats have outscored the Gators 75-73 over the past three years, so follow the dedicated Twitter feed below for updates, statistics, analysis and observations.