South Carolina football player ejected from Kentucky game following illegal hit

South Carolina football’s Jammie Robinson dmclemore@thestate.com

Kentucky and South Carolina both came to Kroger Field short-handed for their season finale Saturday night, and more players were sidelined as the game continued.

South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson — a former Kentucky recruiting target — was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter for a targeting call after a hit on UK wide receiver Allen Dailey. Robinson hit Dailey near the hit area as he was being tackled following a catch over the middle. Kentucky was leading 34-10 at the time of the ejection.

Robinson had 70 tackles coming into Saturday’s game, the second-most on the Gamecocks’ team this season.

Chippy play and 15-yard penalties marred the first quarter of Saturday’s game, and Robinson was among the South Carolina players involved in some of those early incidents.

In the first quarter alone, four Kentucky players received 15-yard penalties, with Josh Ali getting whistled for one half of offsetting personal fouls after a dustup with a South Carolina player. UK’s Austin Dotson and DeMarcus Harris also received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in separate incidents in the opening quarter, and Dailey was called for a personal foul on an illegal block earlier in the quarter.

Kentucky (3-6) had 17 players out for various reasons entering its senior night game at Kroger Field, and the SEC Network reported just before kickoff that South Carolina (2-7) traveled to Lexington with only 46 scholarship players.