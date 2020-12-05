Live updates: Kentucky vs. South Carolina college football

It will be two teams hoping looking for a happy ending when Kentucky plays host to South Carolina in the regular season football finale on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30. The SEC Network has the coverage.

Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are 3-6. In the wake of Will Muschamp’s firing last month, interim coach Mike Bobo leads the Gamecocks, 2-7. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for score, updates, analysis and statistics.