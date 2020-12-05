At least two key Wildcats will miss Kentucky’s game against South Carolina

The University of Kentucky will be without one of its top defensive players against South Carolina on Saturday.

Quinton Bohanna, UK’s starting nose guard, shared a message on Twitter indicating he won’t be able to play against the Gamecocks.

“My boys gone take care of business today let’s go,” Bohanna wrote.

Bohanna started seven games of the Wildcats’ previous nine games, and missed its contests against Missouri and Georgia with a leg injury suffered during their 34-7 win over Tennessee. The senior had 10 tackles, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup coming into Saturday.

He won’t be the only senior that UK will be without on Saturday. Specialist Zach Johnson, on whom UK relies for most of its kick returns, also tweeted that he won’t be able to play this week. He had 11 returns for 228 yards this season.

“Good luck tonight y’all boys!! Wish i could be out there battling with you. I know y’all will handle business for the seniors and the commonwealth #BBN #BEATSC,” Johnson wrote.

UK head coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday news conference that the Wildcats had 26-27 individuals in their facility who were currently in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Those absences included coaching and team staff.

A UK spokesperson confirmed that seniors unable to be at Saturday’s game will be recognized still during its Senior Day ceremony.

Kentucky also will be without redshirt freshman J.J. Weaver, an outside linebacker who started at Florida last week, and cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Weaver suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second half of last week’s game. Joseph, who started every game this season and is among the national leaders with four interceptions, opted out of the season on Monday and is no longer with the team.