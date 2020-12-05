UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 41-18 win over South Carolina
Game day: Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18
The University of Kentucky football team defeated the University of South Carolina, 41-18, at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.
The Wildcats finished the regular season 4-6 after playing all 10 games against Southeastern Conference opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky now awaits word on a postseason bowl game invitation.
