Final statistics from Kentucky’s 41-18 win over South Carolina

The University of Kentucky football team defeated the University of South Carolina, 41-18, at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 4-6 after playing all 10 games against Southeastern Conference opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kentucky now awaits word on a postseason bowl game invitation.

