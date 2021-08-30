Kentucky football team has exceeded 85 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate

Mark Stoops coached Kentucky against N.C. State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. SEC Media

The University of Kentucky football team has exceeded a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 85 percent, a benchmark presented by the Southeastern Conference last month that the league has since foregone in favor of stricter guidelines aimed at unvaccinated players, according to head coach Mark Stoops.

“We’re past 85 percent. They wanted to do it,” Stoops said Monday during a press conference ahead of Kentucky’s season-opener against Louisiana-Monroe. “I wasn’t sitting there selling it. I was giving them information, being factual with information and having experts talk about it, things of that nature. Guys want to play. They want to play football.”

When the SEC shared details of its policy last month, UK was among eight teams in the league that did not have a majority of its players vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated players were subject to less testing and, as long as they were asymptomatic, were not subject to strict testing surveillance. At the 85 percent benchmark, all players could forego regular surveillance unless they presented symptomatcis.

In the month since, the league has put into effect policies that call for all unvaccinated players, coaches and staff to undergo weekly surveillance testing regardless of the team’s overall vaccination rate. Those individuals also must continue to wear masks while using team athletic facilities.

The SEC has not announced a forfeiture policy, but the other Power Five leagues have all said that if a team cannot play a game this season because of COVID-19, that team will forfeit the game and it won’t be rescheduled.