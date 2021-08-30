Blue Preview: In opener, can Liam Coen’s offense live up to UK fans’ expectations?

When: Noon (EDT) Saturday.

Where: Kroger Field (capacity 61,000).

TV: SEC Network (play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Alyssa Lang)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius Channel 81, Internet Channel 81

Records: Kentucky 0-0; Louisiana Monroe 0-0

Series history: Kentucky leads 4-1 and has won the past four games.

Last meeting: Patrick Towles threw three touchdown passes and UK returned two interceptions for TDs as the Wildcats pasted ULM 48-14 on Oct. 11, 2014, at the venue then known as Commonwealth Stadium.

Line: Kentucky is favored by 27.5 points.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The story line

As Mark Stoops seeks to run his record in season openers to 6-3, Kentucky will unveil a new offense coordinated by former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen, directed by ex-Penn State quarterback Will Levis and, if things go as planned, ignited by ex-Nebraska standout Wan’Dale Robinson.

Mark Stoops brought former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen to Lexington to try to revive what has been a moribund Kentucky passing attack. Jacob Noger UK Athletics

The number to watch

UK’s passing yardage. A season ago, only five teams in the FBS threw for fewer yards a game than Kentucky’s average of 121.5 — and four of them ran the wishbone. Stoops brought Coen from LAX to LEX to put some balance into UK’s ground-hugging attack.

The big threat

Is complacency. In 2020, ULM produced one of the worst seasons in college football history. Not only did the Warhawks go 0-10, they never led in any game at any point. UK’s second-week game, against Missouri, shapes up as one of the pivotal contests of the Wildcats’ season. So while it is hard to imagine a team being flat for its season opener, this could be a challenging motivational scenario for Kentucky.

Former Auburn Coach Terry Bowden, the son of the late Florida State head man Bobby Bowden, has been hired to revive the Louisiana Monroe football program after the Warhawks went 0-10 in 2020. Louisiana Monroe Athletics

On the spot

Will Levis. The howitzer-like arm strength of Kentucky’s new starting quarterback has created a mystique around Levis. However, in his days at Penn State, the 6-foot-3, 232-pound Madison, Conn., product was seen as lacking the passing touch and accuracy to take advantage of his powerful arm. UK is essentially staking its season on the ability of Levis to prove that “the book” on him at PSU was wrong.

Penn State transfer Will Levis (7) completed 59.8 percent of his passes with three touchdown throws and two interceptions in spot duty over two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Mark Mahan

The mood

Is expectant. The collective imagination of the Big Blue Nation has been intrigued by the idea of UK installing an NFL offensive system. Against a ULM defense that surrendered 42 points a game in 2020, Cats fans will want to see Coen’s new Kentucky attack make the Kroger Field scoreboards light up like the Las Vegas Strip.