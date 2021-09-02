Kentucky football chief of staff reassigned, employment to end in November

Dan Berezowitz has been part of UK’s football program since 2013.

The University of Kentucky football program has eliminated its chief of staff position, a job held by longtime staffer Dan Berezowitz since 2018.

UK spokesperson Tony Neely confirmed to the Herald-Leader that Berezowitz, who’s been on Mark Stoops’ staff since his inaugural season in 2013, has been reassigned within the athletic department following a “reorganization” of roles in the department.

Berezowitz will remain in UK’s employment through Nov. 29 and as of Thursday has no responsibilities pertaining to the football program. Until his employment ends, he will act upon “duties as assigned.”

Before becoming the football program’s chief of staff, Berezowitz was UK’s director of recruiting operations from 2014-2017. He was the recruiting coordinator at Arizona under Stoops’ brother, Mike Stoops, for four years (2004-2007), and was the first person to hold the sole title of “recruiting coordinator” at Kentucky when he was hired for that position in 2013.

Berezowitz was suspended with pay by the school in July after an assault charge was filed against him in Fayette District Court. That charge was dismissed in August but Berezowitz remained suspended.

This is the second staff shake-up to come to light this week. It was revealed Monday, via UK’s pre-game notes released for its season-opener, that wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight has been reassigned to the role of a quality control coach, with staffer Scott Woodward filling in as the receivers position coach. Bouknight was arrested for a DUI in May but later agreed to a plea deal that saw that charge dismissed.

This story will be updated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER