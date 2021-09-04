UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 45-10 win over Louisiana Monroe
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Louisiana Monroe 45-10 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.
The Wildcats are now 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Kentucky opens SEC play Sept. 11 when it hosts Missouri at Kroger Field at 7:30 p.m.
Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Louisiana Monroe.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.
Next game
Missouri at Kentucky
When: Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. EDT
TV: SEC Network
Records: Kentucky 1-0; Missouri 0-0 (Tigers played Central Michigan later Saturday)
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 7-4
Last meeting: Missouri won 20-10 on Oct. 24, 2020, at Columbia, Mo.
Comments