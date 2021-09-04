Final statistics from Kentucky’s 45-10 win over Louisiana Monroe

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Louisiana Monroe 45-10 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Kentucky opens SEC play Sept. 11 when it hosts Missouri at Kroger Field at 7:30 p.m.

Next game

Missouri at Kentucky

When: Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV: SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 1-0; Missouri 0-0 (Tigers played Central Michigan later Saturday)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 7-4

Last meeting: Missouri won 20-10 on Oct. 24, 2020, at Columbia, Mo.