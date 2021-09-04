‘Will Levis for Heisman!’ Former Kentucky players excited about new-look offense.

The University of Kentucky football team’s new-look offense generated joyous reaction from the Big Blue Nation on Saturday afternoon.

One segment of that population, former UK football players, seemed particularly intrigued to see new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and transfer quarterback Will Levis engineering an attack that totaled 419 passing yards in a 45-10 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Kroger Field.

The Wildcats finished the season-opening victory with 564 total yards, including 145 rushing. The passing yardage to rushing yardage ratio marked a distinct departure from Kentucky’s ground-hugging offenses of recent vintage.

Even though the offensive outburst came against a team from the Sun Belt Conference that did not win a game last season, some of UK’s former players could not contain their excitement on Twitter in reacting to the changes.