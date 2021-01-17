New prediction for Scoota Henderson, a five-star point guard on Kentucky’s radar

Scoota Henderson, left, is one of the top guards in the class of 2022.

The first major recruiting prediction is in for five-star point guard Scoota Henderson, a player who has been linked to Kentucky in recent months.

The pick is not in UK’s favor.

Over the weekend, Dan McDonald, one of Rivals.com’s top analysts and someone who specializes in recruiting information out of Henderson’s home state of Georgia, made a Future Cast prediction for Auburn on the prospect’s player page. Henderson — a 6-foot-3 point guard from Marietta, Ga. — had no previous predictions on his Future Cast or 247Sports Crystal Ball pages.

Kentucky has been recruiting Henderson for more than a year. UK assistant coach Joel Justus first visited him in the fall of 2019, and Henderson recently told Sports Illustrated that, as of early December, the schools contacting him more consistently were Kentucky, Kansas and Virginia.

Still, there’s been plenty of buzz in recruiting circles that Auburn might be in the best early shape for Henderson’s eventual commitment, and McDonald’s prediction is perhaps the most public evidence of that yet.

Rivals.com ranks Henderson as the No. 13 overall player in the 2022 class, while 247Sports pegs him as the No. 14 player nationally in that group.

UK has not yet extended a scholarship offer to Henderson, who is one of several highly touted point guards in the stacked 2022 class. The Wildcats already have a commitment from Skyy Clark, and they recently extended a scholarship offer to Jaden Bradley.

“What Coach Cal said was that, ‘Moving forward, we know who we want and what that looks like. And Jaden is who we want. We want him to be a part of our program.’ He spoke highly of him,” Bradley’s father, Nathan, told the Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, the night UK extended the scholarship offer.

Rivals.com ranks Clark and Bradley — both point guards — as top 10 national recruits for 2022, and there have already been Crystal Ball picks in favor of Kentucky made for Bradley.