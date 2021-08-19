When are the finals? And other important dates in Kentucky high school football 2021.

Bryan Station takes the field before its game against George Rogers Clark in WInchester last season. The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday night. aslitz@herald-leader.com

High school football kicks off Friday, but that’s not the only big day of the season.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead on the 2021 Kentucky high school football calendar.

Aug. 20

Season begins.

Trophy game: “The Tobacco Stick Bowl” — Grayson County at Edmonson County.

Aug. 27

Trophy game: “The Crosstown Classic” — Murray vs. Calloway County at Murray State.

Rivalry: Corbin at Whitley County.

Sept. 3

Historic rivalries: Danville at Boyle County; Mayfield at Paducah Tilghman.

Rivalry: Madison Southern at Madison Central.

Sept. 10

Trophy game: “The Battle for the Barrel” — West Carter at East Carter.

Sept. 17

Army Bowl: Fort Campbell at Fort Knox.

Trophy game: “The Border War” — Marion County at Washington County.

Historic rivalries: Pikeville at Belfry; Trinity at Male.

Rivalry: Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian.

Sept. 24

Historic rivalry: Trinity vs. St. Xavier at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

Rivalries: Scott County at Frederick Douglass; East Jessamine at West Jessamine.

Oct. 1

Rivalry: Bowling Green at South Warren.

Oct. 8

Trophy game: “The Battle for the Paddle” — Bellevue at Dayton.

Oct. 15

Historic rivalry: Highlands at Covington Catholic.

Rivalry: Somerset at Lexington Christian.

Oct. 22

Rivalry: Southwestern at Pulaski County.

Oct. 29

Final week of regular season

Historic rivalry: Manual at Male.

Trophy game: “The Battle of 27” — Bishop Brossart at Pendleton County.

Nov. 5-6

First round of the KHSAA playoffs (all six classes).

Nov. 12-13

District championships (second round) of the KHSAA playoffs (all six classes).

Nov. 19-20

Regional championships (third round) of the KHSAA playoffs (all six classes).

Nov. 26-27

Semifinals of the KHSAA playoffs (all six classes).

Dec. 3-5

UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA State Football Championships: Times, classes TBA.

