A look at Week 1’s best high school football games in Lexington and across Kentucky

Here’s a look at some of the best high school football games of the week for Aug. 20 and 21:

Games of the week

Franklin County at Scott County, 6 p.m. Friday: The first half of “The Battle of Elkhorn Creek” doubleheader features Class 4A’s No. 3 Flyers against Class 5A’s No. 6 Cardinals. Franklin County has Kentucky recruiting target Kaden Moorman, a bruising runner who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. Scott County’s wing-T rushing offense flummoxes many a foe, but the Flyers have defended it well against other opponents. Western Hills plays Great Crossing in the nightcap.

Frederick Douglass at Bryan Station, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Class 6A’s No. 5 Defenders take on Class 5A’s No. 1 Broncos as Bryan Station tries to become the first city team to knock off Douglass. Station has playmakers, but new quarterback Trenton Cutwright will be taking on a defense that has been one of the stingiest in the state. Douglass has a new offensive line and questions to answer at running back. A strong Douglass showing here means trouble for the rest of the city.

Paintsville at Pikeville (at the University of Pikeville), 7:30 p.m.: Class A No. 2 Paintsville is the defending state champion. No. 1 Pikeville won the 2019 title by beating the Tigers. This game was originally set for Labor Day weekend, but, apparently, they couldn’t wait. Neither can we.

Rivalry of the week

“The Tobacco Stick Bowl,” Grayson County at Edmonson County, 7 p.m. Friday: This north-south border war in south-central Kentucky has been waged over custody of an old-fashioned tobacco stick for years. The winner gets to paint the stick in its team’s colors and bring it home. The pandemic erased the game last year, but it returns for the season opener in 2021. Grayson goes for its third straight win in the series to try to keep the stick in its orange and navy colors. Though Grayson is a Class 5A school and Edmonson a smaller 2A program, the stick has changed hands 11 times since 1998 with no team holding it for more than three consecutive years.

Other Lexington matchups

▪ Conner vs. Lafayette (at Henry Clay), 6 p.m. Friday.

▪ Lexington Catholic at Ryle, 7 p.m. Friday.

▪ Sayre at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Lexington Christian at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ West Jessamine vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar (at East Jessamine), 8 p.m. Friday

▪ Johnson Central at Henry Clay, 8:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Tates Creek vs. Boyle County (at Mercer County), 5 p.m. Saturday

Should be a good one

▪ Bourbon County at East Jessamine, 6 p.m. Friday.

▪ Paris at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Madison Southern at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Raceland at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Central at Manual, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Hazard at Middlesboro, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Belfry at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Rowan County at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

▪ Bowling Green vs. Highlands at WKU, 5 p.m. Saturday

▪ North Hardin vs. South Warren at WKU, 8 p.m. Saturday

