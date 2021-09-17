Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Last year’s Anderson County-Mercer County football game took place on an idyllic September night in Lawrenceburg. This year’s will be in November in Harrodsburg. The teams have split their last four matchups. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Week 4 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Alex Slitz ( @AlexSlitzPhoto ) will cover Lexington Catholic’s battle with Lexington Christian

) and photographer Alex Slitz ( ) will cover Lexington Catholic’s battle with Lexington Christian Sports writer Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) and photographer Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) head to Woodford County where the Yellow Jackets host last year’s Class 4A finalist, Franklin County.





Roundup

Peck and Drummond will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

LEXINGTON

Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com) (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Madison Central at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Paul Laurence Dunbar at Scott County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Georgetown News-Graphic)

Bryan Station at Tates Creek, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WWRW-FM 96.1) (WTVQ 36.2, check cable listings)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Garrard County at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (mypassportradio.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Great Crossing at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Bowling Green at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports) (team1prep.com/ky/)**

North Hardin at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Lincoln County at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Bracken County at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook) (KHSAA.tv*)

Clark County at Martin County, 8 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Southwestern at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports) (WHBN-AM 1420)

Morgan County at Paris, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S5)

Madison Southern at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Bethlehem at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (mypassportradio.com)

Franklin County at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (Woodford feed, DD Sports Mixlr)

STATEWIDE

Covington Catholic at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio)

Pikeville at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Lloyd Memorial at Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Brossart audio)

Owensboro at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m. (OwensboroRadio.com) (Breck Live)

Bullitt Central at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Union County at Caldwell County, 7 p.m. (WMSK-FM 101.3)

Ludlow at Carroll County, 7:30 p.m. (LHS Panthers live stream)

Adair County at Casey County, 8 p.m. (935WAIN.com)

Edmonson County at Caverna, 7 p.m. (Edmonsonvoice.com)

Fern Creek at Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Henderson County at Central Hardin, 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Hopkinsville at Christian County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230) (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Somerset at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Pleasure Ridge Park at DeSales, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

South Warren at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Harrison County at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Valley at Fairdale, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Russellville at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

Hart County at Glasgow, 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3)

Graves County at Grayson County, 7 p.m. (K105Mix YouTube)

Monroe County at Green County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Rowan County at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, NC)

Ryle at Highlands, 7 p.m. (859SportsRadio.com)

Doss at Holy Cross (Louisville), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Ballard Memorial at Hopkins County Central, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro), MD at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9) (team1prep.com/ky/)**

Thomas Nelson at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Paintsville at Knox Central, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Magoffin County at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S6)

Greenwood at Logan County, 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610)

Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Trinity (Louisville) at Male, 7 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970) (Glicod.com)

Boyd County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Calloway County at Mayfield, 7 p.m. (WBZB-FM 104.5)

Marshall County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (McCracken County High School Media Team video)

Shelby County at North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Western at North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Tug Valley (Williamson), WV at Phelps, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Montgomery County at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Southern at Seneca, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Fulton County at South Fulton, TN, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Rockcastle County at South Laurel, 7:30 p.m. (wrvk1460.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Oldham County at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Bardstown at Spencer County, 7:30 p.m. (ghp-sports.com)

Elder (Cincinnati), OH at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Campbellsville at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

McLean County at Todd County Central, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Allen County-Scottsville at Warren Central, 7 p.m. (WVLE-FM 99.3)

McCreary Central at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (WFLW-FM 91.7)

Eminence at Webster County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Raceland at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Bell County at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m. (WYMT Game of the Week)

Saturday’s live audio/video links

West Jessamine at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week Dylan Ferguson of Lawrence County and Defensive Player of the Week Abelardo Reza of Eminence. Each Friday afternoon, winners of our fan polls will be mentioned here and announced on Twitter (@HLpreps). Be sure to vote for your favorite player when the polls come out each Tuesday.

Twitter stream

