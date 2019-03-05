How to follow the 2019 Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament

The 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
This guide will help you stay on top of the action for the duration of the tournament. Below you’ll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about the Herald-Leader’s coverage plans and a whole lot more.
Schedule
Games listed below in bracket order
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
Knox Central (30-4) vs. Walton-Verona (27-6), noon (Session one, Game one)
John Hardin (35-0) vs. Campbell County (29-4), 6:30 p.m. (Session two, Game three)
Owensboro (23-7) vs. Ashland Blazer (17-16), 8 p.m. (Session two, Game four)
Trinity (26-8) vs. Johnson Central (27-7), 1:30 p.m. (Session one, Game two)
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
Covington Catholic (27-7) vs. Scott County (32-3), 1:30 p.m. (Session three, Game six)
Butler (25-7) vs. Perry County Central (19-12), noon (Session three, Game five)
Lincoln County (23-12) vs. Madisonville (29-5), 6:30 p.m. (Session four, Game seven)
Warren Central (20-11) vs. Mayfield (25-7), 8 p.m. (Session four, Game eight)
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Knox Central-Walton-Verona winner vs. John Hardin-Campbell County winner, noon (Session five, Game nine)
Owensboro-Ashland Blazer vs. Trinity-Johnson Central winner, 1:30 p.m. (Session five, Game 10)
Covington Catholic-Scott County winner vs. Butler-Perry County Central winner, 6:30 p.m. (Session six, Game 11)
Lincoln County-Madisonville winner vs. Warren Central-Mayfield winner, 8 p.m. (Session six, Game 12)
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Session seven, Games 13 and 14)
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
Finals, 2 p.m. (Session eight, Game 15)
Pre-tournament rosters
Click here for the KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams.
Pre-tournament statistics
Click here for pre-tournament statistics for all 16 teams.
Our coverage
Wednesday: Josh Moore (@HLpreps on Twitter) and Jared Peck (@JPSaysHere on Twitter) will provide live updates, highlights, reaction and reports from Wednesday’s first-round games. Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia on Twitter) and Mark Mahan (@MarkMahan on Twitter) will have visual coverage.
Thursday: Josh Moore and Jared Peck will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Thursday’s first-round games. Mark Mahan will have visual coverage.
Friday: Josh Moore and Jared Peck will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Friday’s quarterfinals. Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos on Twitter) will have visual coverage.
Saturday: Josh Moore will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Saturday’s semifinals. Matt Goins will have visual coverage.
Sunday: Josh Moore will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Sunday’s championship game. Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto on Twitter) will have visual coverage.
Fast Facts
Click here for Josh Moore’s 16 big facts to get you up to speed on the 2019 boys’ Sweet Sixteen.
Big stars
Click here for Ben Roberts’ look at the top college-bound players in the 2019 boys’ Sweet Sixteen.
Video broadcasts
Video coverage of every boys’ Sweet Sixteen game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription.
The NFHS Network currently offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription.
The pass would also grant you access to watch every game of the girls’ Sweet Sixteen, which is next week.
Links to every boys’ Sweet Sixteen video broadcast are below:
Game one (Knox Central vs. Walton-Verona)
Game two (Trinity vs. Johnson Central)
Game three (John Hardin vs. Campbell County)
Game four (Owensboro vs. Ashland Blazer)
Game five (Butler vs. Perry County Central)
Game six (Covington Catholic vs. Scott County)
Game seven (Lincoln County vs. Madisonville)
Game eight (Warren Central vs. Mayfield)
Game nine (noon quarterfinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarterfinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 12 (8 p.m. quarterfinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 13 (6:30 p.m. semifinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 14 (8 p.m. semifinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 15 (2 p.m. championship) [link will be added when available]
Audio broadcasts
Audio coverage of every girls’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Mixlr.com. You can download the Mixlr app or click on the following game links to listen live.
Additionally, radio coverage will be broadcast by more than 50 local affiliates across the state. All 15 games of the tournament will air in the Lexington area on WWRW-FM 105.5. Click here for a list of all the participating affiliates.
Links to every boys’ Sweet Sixteen audio broadcast are below:
Game one (Knox Central vs. Walton-Verona)
Game two (Trinity vs. Johnson Central)
Game three (John Hardin vs. Campbell County)
Game four (Owensboro vs. Ashland Blazer)
Game five (Butler vs. Perry County Central)
Game six (Covington Catholic vs. Scott County)
Game seven (Lincoln County vs. Madisonville)
Game eight (Warren Central vs. Mayfield)
Game nine (noon quarterfinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarterfinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 12 (8 p.m. quarterfinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 13 (6:30 p.m. semifinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 14 (8 p.m. semifinal) [link will be added when available]
Game 15 (2 p.m. championship) [link will be added when available]
Live stats
Live statistical updates of every boys’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast.
Links to every boys’ Sweet Sixteen stats broadcast are below:
Game one (Knox Central vs. Walton-Verona)
Game two (Trinity vs. Johnson Central)
Game three (John Hardin vs. Campbell County)
Game four (Owensboro vs. Ashland Blazer)
Game five (Butler vs. Perry County Central)
Game six (Covington Catholic vs. Scott County)
Game seven (Lincoln County vs. Madisonville)
Game eight (Warren Central vs. Mayfield)
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
More info
Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:
Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)
List of KHSAA boys’ Sweet Sixteen state champions and tournament scores
