High School Basketball
2021 Boys’ Sweet 16 Day 3: Live updates from Rupp Arena
The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine continues Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed keeping up with Friday’s action.
COMPLETE GUIDE: Click here for full details on how to watch, listen, follow and attend the Boys’ Sweet 16.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Game 9, 11 a.m.: Elizabethtown (20-2) vs. George Rogers Clark (20-4) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slide show to come
Game 10, 2 p.m.: Bowling Green (24-2) vs. Ballard (20-2) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slide show to come
Game 11, 5 p.m.: Boyle County (22-4) vs. Ashland Blazer (21-4) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slide show to come
Game 12, 8 p.m.: Highlands (27-4) vs. McCracken County (23-6) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slide show to come
