High School Basketball

2021 Girls’ Sweet 16 Day 3: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Marshall County’s Cayson Conner (11) drives to the basket as Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe (11) plays defense during a game at the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 takes place this week in Rupp Arena.

Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed with live updates from Friday’s quarterfinals.

COMPLETE GUIDE: Click here for full details on how to watch, listen to, follow and attend the Girls’ Sweet 16.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Game 9, 11 a.m.: Sacred Heart (22-7) vs. Bowling Green (19-10) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Game 10, 2 p.m.: Franklin County (18-5) vs. Anderson County (27-2) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Game 11, 5 p.m.: Marshall County (23-2) vs. Bethlehem (26-4) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Game 12, 8 p.m.: Henderson County (20-4) vs. Russell (20-5) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

OUR LIVE COVERAGE

Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto), Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) and Silas Walker (@sigh_las).

2021 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

