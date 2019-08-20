These are the best Kentucky Class 4A football games each week in 2019

Photo slideshow: Boyle County defeats Lexington Catholic Boyle County defeated Lexington Catholic 40-14 in high school football on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boyle County defeated Lexington Catholic 40-14 in high school football on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

More from the series 2019 Kentucky high school football preview The 2019 high school football season kicks off Friday, Aug. 23. New high school sports beat writer Jared Peck is rolling out several stories over the next two weeks in the Herald-Leader and on Kentucky.com previewing the season around the city, region and state and highlighting the top players and games. Click below to read all of his previous stories. Expand All

Each week, Kentucky high school football has too many great matchups to count.

This year, the Herald-Leader is breaking down great games by class. Here are some of the top matchups we’ve circled involving Class 4A teams at home or neutral sites each week of the 2019 season. They focus on teams in the Herald-Leader’s preseason top 10 and others receiving votes in our @HLpreps annual coaches survey.

Week 1

Ashland at No. 9 Knox Central (Friday, Aug. 23): Ashland dropped down to 3A where they’re rated No. 4 in the H-L preseason survey and have dynamic junior running back Keontae Pittman. Panthers junior RB Ethan Mills also has big-play ability.

North Hardin vs. Waggener at Fairdale (Saturday, Aug. 24): The King of the Bluegrass Bowl will be a severe test for Waggener, but battling a Class 6A power could prepare the Wildcats for a run in District 4. Waggener got votes in the H-L preseason poll.

Week 2 (Friday, Aug. 30)

Madison Central at No. 7 Anderson County: The Indians will be among the top contenders in Class 6A. The Bearcats tee up this one with an eye toward getting ready for Lexington Catholic and Boyle County later in the year.

Honorable mention: Mayfield at No. 10 Hopkinsville; Central Hardin at John Hardin.

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 6)

Pulaski County at No. 5 Corbin: The Redhounds welcome a 5A stalwart with a receiver working his way up the all-time charts in Jake Sloan. Corbin counters with super sophomore athlete Treyveon Longmire and sack-man Ethan Wine on the D-line (he had 21 last year).

Honorable mention: Mercer County at No. 7 Anderson County; Elizabethtown at John Hardin; Southwestern at No. 9 Knox Central.

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 13)

St. Xavier at No. 4 Central. If your think scheduling Class 6A behemoth St. X is a losing proposition to start, well, you’d be wrong. The Yellow Jackets beat them in 2015 and only dropped it by a hair, 20-19, in 2018.

No. 7 Anderson County at Franklin County: The Flyers got votes in the @HLpreps survey after going an impressive 10-3 record last season. This game at Anderson was one of those losses.

Honorable mention: DeSales at No. 6 Lexington Catholic.

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 20)

Christian Academy of Louisville at No. 1 Boyle County: The Centurions come in as No. 1 from Class 3A after also moving up a division like the Rebels. These are two teams that might still be playing in December.

Russellville at No. 2 Franklin-Simpson: A Class A hopeful comes to town the week after the Wildcats return home from a brutal road swing against Class 5A power South Warren and Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.).

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 27)

Simon Kenton at No. 2 Johnson Central: Simon Kenton has won 10 games or more in Class 6A for each of the last six years. Johnson Central has been to the last four 4A state title games, winning it all in 2016.

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 4)

Logan County at No. 10 Hopkinsville: Logan County, which reached the top 10 on a few coaches’ ballots in the H-L preseason survey, gets a chance to prove its worth in Hoptown. This District 1 battle might play out again in a few weeks.

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 11)

No. 6 Lexington Catholic at No. 1 Boyle County: LexCath comes to town with Kentucky commit Beau Allen and a two-game losing streak in this series. The Rebels have a chance to make a statement in this one.

No. 5 Corbin at No. 9 Knox Central: Both of these top-10 teams sit in the District 7. The best and the worst part of this game is that we’ll probably get to see it again for the district championship in round two of the playoffs.

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 18)

No. 1 Boyle County at No. 7 Anderson County: This is a measuring stick game for the Bearcats. Getting it at home should help.

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 25)

No. 7 Anderson County at No. 6 Lexington Catholic: Don’t think anyone wants to have to face No. 1 Boyle County in the first round of the playoffs. This is the game that makes the winner likely avoid that.

Franklin County at No. 4 Central: This is a possible preview of the District 4 championship.

Lincoln County at No. 9 Knox Central: The Patriots lie just outside the H-L preseason top 10. A win here cements that they were severely overlooked.

Week 10 (Friday, Nov. 1)

Tune up week: The final week of the regular season appears reserved for some of the best Class 4A teams to take on some of the best of the rest. This week’s titanic battles include:

Somerset at Corbin

Frederick Douglass at Lexington Catholic

Mayfield at Madisonville

Paducah Tilghman at Hopkinsville