These are the best Kentucky Class 6A games each week in 2019

Each week, Kentucky high school football has too many great matchups to count.

This year, the Herald-Leader is breaking down great games by class. Here are some of the top matchups we’ve circled involving Class 6A teams at home or neutral sites each week of the 2019 season. They focus on teams in the Herald-Leader’s preseason top 10 and others receiving votes in our @HLpreps annual coaches survey.

Week 1

No. 10 Henry Clay vs. No. 5 Simon Kenton at Lafayette (Friday, Aug. 23): This is a rematch of last season’s second-round playoff matchup. The Pioneers won that one 25-7.

South Warren vs. No. 4 Butler at WKU (Saturday, Aug. 24): Class 5A champs take on a Louisville giant.

Week 2 (Friday, Aug. 30)

No. 10 Henry Clay vs. No. 3 St. Xavier at Lexington Catholic: Henry Clay looks to be putting itself through some paces with another tough test early in the Bluegrass Bowl.

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 6)

No. 2 Male at No. 3 St. Xavier: These two split their two meetings in 2018. The Bulldogs won the one that really counted and advanced to win the title.

No. 6 Ballard at No. 7 North Hardin: UK target Octavious Oxendine of North Hardin vs. Louisville commit Josh Minkins of Ballard.

Madison Southern at No. 9 Madison Central: The Eagles haven’t won this rivalry since New England Patriot Damien Harris was in their backfield.

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 13)

Highlands at No. 5 Simon Kenton: The strength of both of these teams looks to be the defense.

Pulaski County at No. 10 Henry Clay: Blue Devils take on yet another big-time team, this one from Class 5A.

Christian Academy-Louisville at No. 6 Ballard: These two haven’t faced each other in at least 20 years, because that’s how far back the KHSAA’s online records go.

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 20)

No. 1 Trinity at No. 2 Male: These two have won the last five Class 6A state titles with the Rocks holding a 3-2 edge.

Bryan Station at Tates Creek: This could be a pivotal non-district game for each of these city teams.

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 27)

No. 3 St. Xavier vs. No. 1 Trinity at Cardinal Stadium: If you don’t know what this is, I can’t help you.

Week 7

No. 4 Butler at Central Hardin (Thursday, Oct. 3): The Bruins take on the Bears before barrelling into three straight district games.

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 11)

Louisville private vs. Louisville public.

No. 1 Trinity at No. 6 Ballard.

No. 3 St. Xavier at No. 8 Manual.

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 18)

No. 4 Butler at No. 3 St. Xavier: This is a District 3 clash with playoff seeding on the line. Butler’s regular-season 14-6 loss last year was as close as the game has been in years.

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 25)

District showdowns: Home field for playoffs likely on the line.

No. 8 Manual at No. 4 Butler.

No. 5 Simon Kenton at Ryle.

Week 10 (Friday, Nov. 1)

Playoff tune-up week.

No. 2 Male at No. 8 Manual.

No. 6 Ballard at No. 10 Henry Clay.

