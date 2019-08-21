These are the best Kentucky Class 5A football games each week in 2019

Photo slideshow: Frederick Douglass vs. Scott County Frederick Douglass defeated Scott County, 28-10, in a high school football game played Friday, October 5, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Frederick Douglass defeated Scott County, 28-10, in a high school football game played Friday, October 5, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Each week, Kentucky high school football has too many great matchups to count.

This year, the Herald-Leader is breaking down great games by class. Here are some of the top matchups we’ve circled involving Class 5A teams at home or neutral sites each week of the 2019 season. They focus on teams in the Herald-Leader’s preseason top 10 and others receiving votes in our @HLpreps annual coaches survey.

Week 1

Lexington Catholic at No. 7 Pulaski County at Southwestern High School (Friday, Aug. 23): Kentucky commit Beau Allen and Class 4A’s No. 6 Knights come to town and face a real test on the road Game 1 of the Don Franklin Bowl.

Belfry at No. 10 Southwestern (Friday, Aug. 23): Game 2 of the Don Franklin Bowl brings in Class 3A’s No. 2 Belfry. These are an amazing pair of battles on opening day.

Butler vs. No. 4 South Warren at WKU (Saturday, Aug. 24): Another opening day bowl, another top-flight matchup as Class 6A No. 4 Butler takes on the 4A defending champs.

Week 2 (Friday, Aug. 30)

Christian Academy of Louisville vs. Christian County: Christian County lies just outside the H-L preseason top 10. A win against Class 3A No. 1 CAL at Hopkinsville’s Stadium of Champions could be a springboard to a great season.

No. 10 Southwestern at Madison Southern: The Eagles bring back dual-threat QB Tobias Storm, who combined for nearly 1,800 yards of offense and 16 TDs in 2018.

Honorable mention: Tates Creek at No. 1 Frederick Douglass.

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 6)

Franklin-Simpson at No. 4 South Warren: A battle of two defending state champions as Class 4A’s No. 3 Wildcats take on the Spartans. They’ve played each of the last four years. Warren has won the last two.

Lexington Catholic at No. 3 Covington Catholic: Two of the best teams with two of the top recruits in the state square off (UK commit Beau Allen and Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer).

Manual at No. 2 Scott County: Guess the Cardinals, who have dropped down a class, can’t get enough of highly ranked Class 6A Louisville teams.

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 13)

Clark County at Montgomery County: The Indians have beaten their bigger neighbor to the south two years straight and have a 1,000-yard rusher back in Josh Wheaton.

Honorable mention: Madisonville at Christian County.

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 20)

Henry Clay at No. 1 Frederick Douglass: Heading into this season, the Broncos hav yet to suffer a loss to another Lexington team. Class 6A No. 10 Henry Clay takes another shot.

Madison Southern at No. 7 Pulaski County: If the Indians are for real, they’ll need to prove it here.

St. Xavier at No. 5 Bowling Green: A big ask for the Purples at home.

Hopkinsville at Christian County: It’s a city-county thing. The Colonels have won four straight.

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 27)

No. 2 Scott County at No. 1 Frederick Douglass: Like the Joker and Batman, these two seem destined to do this forever. Who’s the hero and who’s the villain depends entirely on where you’re from. Whatever the result this day, it will likely be played again in the playoffs in a few weeks — just like last year.

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 4)

No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 South Warren: One of these top-10 teams will not make it past the second round of the playoffs. This game will likely determine which of them will host that District championship.

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 11)

Woodford County at Madison Southern: Former Kentucky standout Dennis Johnson has been on a five-year build at Woodford. This is a status report.

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 18)

No. 3 Covington Catholic at No. 6 Highlands: The battle for the north also has home-field playoff implications. CovCath has won three straight in the series.

Honorable mention: Christian County at No. 5 Bowling Green.

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 25)

No. 10 Southwestern at No. 7 Pulaski County: The Maroons and Warriors must take care of business against their in-county rival to think much beyond round two of the playoffs.

Week 10 (Friday, Nov. 1)

Trinity at No. 5 Bowling Green: The Purples will have already played St. Xavier this season, so why not take on the other half of the coin in the Class 6A No. 1 Shamrocks.