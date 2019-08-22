When are the finals? And other important dates in Kentucky high school football 2019.

Photo slideshow: Scott County at Frederick Douglass (2018 playoffs) Scott County defeated Frederick Douglass, 28-27, in the second round of the Class 6A high school football playoffs in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott County defeated Frederick Douglass, 28-27, in the second round of the Class 6A high school football playoffs in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

High school football kicks off Friday, but that’s not the only big day of the season.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead on the 2019 Kentucky high school football calendar.

Friday, Aug. 23

Opening day.

Friday, Sept. 6

Boyle County at Danville.

Mayfield at Paducah Tilghman.

Friday, Sept. 27

Trinity vs. St. Xavier at Cardinal Stadium.

Scott County at Frederick Douglass.

Friday, Oct. 4

Bowling Green at South Warren.

Friday, Oct. 18

Covington Catholic at Highlands.

Friday, Nov. 1

Last week of regular season.

Friday, Nov. 8

First round of the KHSAA playoffs (all six classes).

Friday, Nov. 15

District championships (second round) of the KHSAA playoffs (all six classes).

Friday, Nov. 22

Regional championships (third round) of the KHSAA playoffs (all six classes).

Friday, Nov. 29

Semifinals of the KHSAA playoffs (all six classes).

Friday, Dec. 6

2 p.m. — Class A state championship at Kroger Field.

7 p.m. — Class 3A state championship at Kroger Field.

Saturday, Dec. 7

1 p.m. — Class 2A state championship at Kroger Field.

4:30 p.m. — Class 4A state championship at Kroger Field.

8 p.m. — Class 5A state championship at Kroger Field.

Sunday, Dec. 8

2 p.m. — Class 6A state championship at Kroger Field.