‘It’s just a fun day.’ Keeneland welcomes back fans on opening day of Spring Meet.

Spring in Lexington is beginning to feel a little bit closer to normal.

Larger crowds are returning to restaurants and bars amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The boys’ Sweet 16 got underway in Rupp Arena this week after being canceled last year — along with the girls’ tournament — because of the pandemic.

And for the first time since fall of 2019, the general public returned to Keeneland to celebrate the beginning of a full meet at the historic track.

Keeneland opened its 15-day Spring Meet on Friday with a 10-race card that featured three stakes contests. Capacity was limited, but a large sellout crowd — much of it clad in winter mittens and toboggans — braved initially frigid temperatures to enjoy the spectacle. The sun shone all afternoon, eventually pushing the temperature into the mid-40s.

The 2020 Spring Meet was canceled because of the pandemic, while a shortened and postponed 2020 Fall Meet was staged without spectators.

Harrodsburg native Rebecca Lanham was elated to resume the tradition of attending opening day along with her children, Henry and Hope. The three shared one of the green benches in the general admission area near the dirt-track finish line.

Wearing face masks, they studied a program together before Lanham headed to the wagering window and bet on the afternoon’s first race.

“We’re on spring break, so we’re happy to be back. We usually come twice a year,” Lanham said. “It’s a little cold but it’s a beautiful day. It’s just great to be outside.”

So, how does the family determine what wagers to place?

“I bet on whoever the kids pick,” Lanham said with a laugh.

It appears Henry and Hope might have a future in handicapping. Per their instructions, in race No. 1, Lanham placed a win bet on 3-1 second choice Bohemian Frost and a place bet on 6-5 favorite Dream Fly — and that’s exactly how the results played out.

Bohemian Frost paid $5.80, $2.80 and $2.40 for the win and Dream Fly paid $2.40 and $2.10 as runner-up.

Rachel Hawkins and her parents, Sandy and Larry Singleton, made the trip from Georgia to Kentucky to visit family in Cynthiana over the Easter holiday. The three decided along with Sandy’s brother and sister-in-law that an opening-day outing at Keeneland would be a great way to kick off the weekend.

Hawkins was excited to be among the crowd.

“This is one of the first things I’ve done (since the pandemic began),” Hawkins said. “I love getting back to being able to do stuff like this, for sure.”

Bundled up against the cold, Sandy Singleton was ready to settle in and watch some racing.

“We love to come to Keeneland, it’s just a fun day,” she said. “It’s beautiful today. It’s a little chilly, but that’s OK.”

Stakes results

Palisades Turf Sprint: Chasing Artie breezed to victory in the the $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint, the first stakes contest of the Spring Meet. It was the first stakes and second victory on four career races for the 3-year-old gelding.

Breaking at 4-1 odds, the Wes Ward trainee broke poorly under jockey Joel Rosario but recovered and ran down fellow Ward runner and 8-5 favorite Fauci in the stretch, besting his stablemate by 1 3/4 lengths.

“I was watching both my horses — they ran great. It almost set up for (Chasing Artie) because that (slow start) happened,” Ward said. “Joel (Rosario) said once that happened he took him back a little further, hoping that the pace went fast up front. It did. He wheeled him and we saw another dimension of running style.”

Beaumont: Ward made it two straight Friday as his trainee Twenty Carat cruised to a 1 1/2-length win under Luis Saez in the Grade 3, $150,000 Beaumont. It was the second straight and first graded victory in three career starts for the 3-year-old filly.

Twenty Carat forged ahead in the upper stretch and easily fended off favored Slumber Party, who finished second.

“She’s always been a lovely filly, done everything right,” Ward said. “Looks like she’s gonna go a little bit farther … I think this filly has a big future, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Transylvania: Scarlett Sky hung behind the leaders much of the race then made a thrilling move late to win the Grade 3, $150,000 Transylvania in Friday’s penultimate contest.

Breaking from the inside post as the 5-2 third choice under Joel Rosario, Scarlett Sky chased down 10-1 shot Palazzi at the wire for his third victory. The 3-year-old colt has finished in the money in six of seven career races.

500 club

Julien Leparoux became the fourth jockey to win 500 races at Keeneland with a victory in race No. 5 aboard 6-5 favorite Gear Jockey.

Leparoux — a seven-time Breeders’ Cup winner — joined Pat Day (918 wins), Don Brumfield (716) and Robby Albarado (526 entering Friday) in Keeneland’s 500 club.

Keeneland 2021 Spring Meet

When: Through April 23 (limited spectators allowed)

Race days: Saturday this weekend, then Wednesday through Sunday thereafter

First post: 1:05 p.m.

Stakes schedule

April 3: Race No. 6 — $200,000, Grade 2 Appalachian Presented by Japan Racing Association for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile (turf), 3:51 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 7 — $200,000, Grade 3 Commonwealth for 4-year-olds and up at 7 furlongs, 4:24 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 8 — $200,000, Grade 2 Shakertown for 3-year-olds and up at 5½ furlongs (turf), 4:57 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 9 — $400,000, Grade 1 Central Bank Ashland for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles, 5:30 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 10 — $300,000, Grade 1 Madison for fillies and mares 4 and older at 7 furlongs, 6:02 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 11 — $800,000, Grade 2 Toyota Blue Grass for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles, 6:35 p.m.

April 9: $300,000, Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile for 4-year-olds and up at 1 mile (turf).

April 9: $100,000 TVG Limestone Turf Sprint for 3-year-old fillies at 5½ furlongs (turf).

April 10: $300,000, Grade 1 Coolmore Jenny Wiley for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

April 10: $200,000, Grade 3 Stonestreet Lexington for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.

April 10: $150,000, Grade 3 Ben Ali for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles.

April 10: $100,000 Giant’s Causeway for fillies and mares 3 and older at 5 ½ furlongs (turf).

April 16: $100,000, Grade 3 Baird Doubledogdare for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1 1/16 miles.

April 17: $200,000, Grade 2 Elkhorn for 4-year-olds and up at 1½ miles (turf).

April 23: $150,000, Grade 3 Bewitch for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1½ miles (turf).