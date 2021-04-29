Kentucky Derby predictions: Plenty of experts don’t think Essential Quality will win

The Herald-Leader asked several horse racing experts to handicap Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Blue Grass Stakes winner Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning-line favorite, with Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World (5-1), Florida Derby winner Known Agenda (6-1) and Louisiana Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) just behind him in the early odds.

Here are our experts’ predictions:

John Clay

Herald-Leader

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Rock Your World

Show: Known Agenda

Comment: Essential Quality is the best in this field, and he’ll prove it Saturday.

Mark Story

Herald-Leader

Win: King Fury

Place: Mandaloun

Show: Essential Quality

Comment: It goes against the prevailing Derby trends of the “points system era,” but this just feels like a long shot kind of year.

Ben Roberts

Herald-Leader

Win: Rock Your World

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Hot Rod Charlie

Comment: Trying to beat the champ, and Rock Your World has shown the most potential star power in this 3-year-old group so far.

Frank Angst

BloodHorse

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Soup and Sandwich

Show: Hot Rod Charlie

Comment: Yes, crazy things can happen in the Kentucky Derby but morning-line favorite Essential Quality not only has won all five of his starts, he has gained a lot of experience in those races, successfully handling challenges like different pace scenarios and an off track.

Rick Bozich

WDRB

Win: Rock Your World

Place: Hot Rod Charlie

Show: Highly Motivated

Comment: My pick was Known Agenda; then I watched the post-position draw.

John Cherwa

Los Angeles Times

Win: Rock Your World

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Known Agenda

Comment: Rock’s performance in the Santa Anita Derby was the most dominating of all the major preps, and picking up Joel Rosario makes him even better.

Joe Drape

New York Times

Win: King Fury

Place: Mandaloun

Show: Essential Quality

Comment: King Fury won here as a 2-year-old and looked terrific winning the Lexington Stakes for an underrated trainer and jockey.

Bill Finley

National turf writer

Win: Highly Motivated

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Hot Rod Charlie

Comment: Highly Motivated has shown a lot so far, and it looks like the best is yet to come.

Jason Frakes

Courier Journal

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Hot Rod Charlie

Show: Rock Your World

Comment: Nobody likes picking the favorite, but let’s not make this harder than it is. Essential Quality is the best horse, and the time is now for Louisville trainer Brad Cox.

Neil Greenberg

Washington Post

Win: Highly Motivated

Place: Hot Rod Charlie

Show: Essential Quality

Comment: Essential Quality is a deserving favorite but I like the value in Highly Motivated. He’s shown he has the speed to win, and his pedigree says he will have the stamina for the classic distance.

Steve Haskin

National turf writer

Win: Dynamic One

Place: Known Agenda

Show: Rock Your World

Comment: Although Rock Your World has been my No. 1-ranked horse and Known Agenda a close No. 2, I wrote back in January that Dynamic One was my hidden Derby sleeper when he was still a maiden, so I am going with him at a big price.

Melissa Hoppert

New York Times

Win: Known Agenda

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Midnight Bourbon

Comment: Known Agenda has won two straight races by a combined 13 ¾ lengths since adding blinkers, and he’ll have the No. 1 jockey in North America on his back. I’ll take my chances on an upset.

Byron King

BloodHorse

Win: Hot Rod Charlie

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Rock Your World

Comment: Value-based selection Hot Rod Charlie won the Louisiana Derby in his final Kentucky prep and ran competitively against Derby favorite Essential Quality last fall at Keeneland.

Tim Layden

NBC Sports

Win: Rock Your World

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Medina Spirit

Comment: I’m a sucker for brilliance over consistency. Rock Your World’s Santa Anita Derby was the best of any prep race, and not just because it produced the only triple-digit Beyer. Might just wire the Derby.

Tom Leach

Keeneland

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Rock Your World

Show: Keepmeinmind

Comment: It’s a tossup for me on the top two and I lean to Essential Quality for being more battle-tested. Keepmeinmind is the late runner to blow up the trifecta/super.

Marty McGee

Daily Racing Form

Win: Known Agenda

Place: King Fury

Show: Hot Rod Charlie

Comment: Todd Pletcher is a lock to be named a first-ballot Hall of Famer next week, so a third Derby victory a few days beforehand would be quite the lead-in. Nice work if you can get it.

Jay Privman

Daily Racing Form

Win: Hot Rod Charlie

Place: Medina Spirit

Show: Rock Your World

Comment: Believe the California-based 3-year-olds are the best this year, and Hot Rod Charlie has proven he can ship and run well.

Ray Paulick

The Paulick Report

Win: Highly Motivated

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Medina Spirit

Comment: In his first try around two turns, Highly Motivated nearly upset the champ, Essential Quality, in the Blue Grass. He figures to improve enough off that effort to give Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano and four-time Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown their first Kentucky Derby victories.

Jennie Rees

HBPA communications

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Known Agenda

Show: Midnight Bourbon

Comment: Sometimes you just have to go with what’s in front of you: Essential Quality checks all the boxes, including versatility. But I’ve also been impressed watching Rock Your World and Hot Rod Charlie train.

Kenny Rice

NBC Sports

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Rock Your World

Show: Hot Rod Charlie

Comment: Essential Quality remains perfect as Brad Cox becomes first Louisville born trainer to win the roses.

Nicole Russo

Daily Racing Form

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Rock Your World

Show: Mandaloun

Comment: No one has impressed me more in Kentucky Derby training than these three; they all seem to be thriving. Essential Quality is a favorite with few vulnerabilities, but this is a wide-open race.

Matt Stahl

Horse Racing Nation

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Midnight Bourbon

Show: O Besos

Comment: Essential Quality is a worthy favorite and managed to not draw the rail, ending up in a pretty good spot. It’s wide open but he has to be at the top of a lot of tickets.

Tim Sullivan

Courier Journal

Win: Rock Your World

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Super Stock

Comment: Moving from the turf to the dirt, Rock Your World dominated the Santa Anita Derby in the most impressive performance among all the final prep races. His path is unconventional, but not unprecedented. Both Barbaro and Animal Kingdom started on the turf before winning the Derby.

Childs Walker

Baltimore Sun

Win: Rock Your World

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Midnight Bourbon

Comment: I’m betting that the relatively untested Rock Your World is the standout talent in this class and will fend off a game push from classy Essential Quality.

Tim Wilkin

Albany Times Union

Win: King Fury

Place: Essential Quality

Show: Medina Spirit

Comment: Lexington Stakes winner pulls off surprise in what looks to be an evenly matched group.