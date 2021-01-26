Live updates from Kentucky at Alabama college basketball

Smashed by 20 points on their home floor by Alabama just two weeks ago to the day, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night for a return engagement with the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide. ESPN has the broadcast, starting at 7 p.m.

We have the updates, thanks to the dedicated Twitter feed below as John Calipari’s UK team looks for its second straight win after beating LSU 82-69 on Saturday. Alabama has won nine straight games. Nate Oats’ club is a perfect 8-0 in SEC play.