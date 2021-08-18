Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s wide receivers

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Wide receiver promises to be a much more important position on the Kentucky football team under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. UK football beat writer Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader joins sports columnist John Clay to break down the players at that position, including Josh Ali, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Epps, plus a training camp surprise, who just happens to be the son of Ray Lewis.

