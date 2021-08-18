The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s wide receivers

Wide receiver promises to be a much more important position on the Kentucky football team under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. UK football beat writer Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader joins sports columnist John Clay to break down the players at that position, including Josh Ali, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Epps, plus a training camp surprise, who just happens to be the son of Ray Lewis.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he's been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He's a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music.
