The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s secondary

In the fourth of a position-by-position series examining Kentucky’s football roster for 2021, Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore joins sports columnist John Clay to break down the secondary. The Wildcats have an experienced group, led by Yusuf Corker, Cedric Dort and Davonte Robinson to go along with budding star Carrington Valentine. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.