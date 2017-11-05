How a single sentence split apart the Kentucky House Republican Caucus.

More Videos 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' Pause 0:14 Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' 1:49 All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 1:18 Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track 0:40 She lives in New Zealand but met her friend at a finish line in Kentucky 1:56 Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' House MajorIty Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, told reporters on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, that House Speaker Jeff Hoover has the ‘full support’ of the House GOP caucus after a report surfaced that Hoover settled a sexual harassment complaint last week involving a legislative staffer. House MajorIty Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, told reporters on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, that House Speaker Jeff Hoover has the ‘full support’ of the House GOP caucus after a report surfaced that Hoover settled a sexual harassment complaint last week involving a legislative staffer. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

