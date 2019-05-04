Old Forester bourbon distillery searches for couple who got engaged at Kentucky Derby

Monte Durham from ‘Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta’ talks Kentucky Derby fashion 'The guys are definitely stepping up their game," Monte Durham from "Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta' on the TLC Network addresses fashion highlights, horses on the Kentucky Derby red carpet on May 4, 2019 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 'The guys are definitely stepping up their game," Monte Durham from "Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta' on the TLC Network addresses fashion highlights, horses on the Kentucky Derby red carpet on May 4, 2019 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

A man and woman got engaged in front of an Old Forester photo booth at the Kentucky Derby Saturday, and the Louisville-based bourbon distillery is searching for the happy couple.

An Instagram photo shared by Old Forester shows the picture-perfect moment when the man dropped down on one knee in front of the woman. The backdrop was Old Forester’s “Talk Derby to me” photo booth near the front of Churchill Downs. A second photo showed the newly-engaged couple embracing with a hug.

Old Forester is asking for the public’s help finding the happy couple.

“Do you know this couple?” Old Forester asked on Instagram. “Help us find them so we can give them a special wedding gift!”

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, no one has commented on its post identifying the man and woman.