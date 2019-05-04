‘This is a frat party with a fence.’ Kentucky Derby fans celebrate ahead of big race.

Meet the Kentucky Derby fan who hasn’t missed a race in 47 years Russell Strange attended his 47th straight Kentucky Derby, and 48th overall, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Russell Strange attended his 47th straight Kentucky Derby, and 48th overall, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

The Kentucky Derby brings thousands of people to Churchill Downs every year. Many of those people make the trip annually.

Elizabethtown native Russell Strange, who attended his 47th straight race this year, is one of them, as is Josh Cunningham, who made his 20th trip to the big race on Saturday.

“This is Mardi Gras inside of a cage, this is a frat party with a fence,” Cunningham said. “We know what this is, we’ve been doing it for 20 years. It’s literally the best day of our year. I wake up every single morning hoping it’s Kentucky Derby morning.”