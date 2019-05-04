Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby complete order of finish and payoffs
Trainer Bill Mott at the moment he found out he won the Kentucky Derby
More from the series
Kentucky Derby 145 rewind: Celebs to unexpected race results
Full coverage of the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs
Expand All
Country House became second-longest shot ever to win the Kentucky Derby when he was declared the victor by disqualification at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Only Donerail, who won at 91-1 odds in 1913, went off as a longer shot than 61-1 Country House.
Country House paid $132.40 to win, $56.60 for place and $24.60 to show.
Second-place Code of Honor paid $15.20 and $9.80.
Third-place Tacitus paid $5.60.
Here is the complete, official order of finish for the 145th Kentucky Derby:
1. Country House
2. Code of Honor
3. Tacitus
4. Improbable
5. Game Winner
6. Master Fencer
7. War of Will
8. Plus Que Parfait
9. Win Win Win
10. Cutting Humor
11. By My Standards
12. Vekoma
13. Bodexpress
14. Tax
15. Roadster
16. Long Range Toddy
17. Maximum Security (DQ)
18. Spinoff
19. Gray Magician
Derby payoffs
$1 Daily Double — 12-20 ($121.40)
$2 Exacta — 20-13 ($3,009.60)
$1 Superfecta — 20-13-8-5 ($51,400.10)
$1 Super High Five — 20-13-8-5-16 ($544,185.90)
$0.50 Trifecta — 20-13-8 ($5,737.65)
$0.50 Pick 3 — 7-12-20 (3 correct) ($638.80)
$0.50 Pick 4 — 3-7-12-20(4 correct) ($11,325.65)
$0.50 Pick 5 — 2/8-3-7-12-20(5 correct) ($72,317.60)
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot — 4-2/8-3-7-12-20(6 correct) ($271,869.82)
Comments