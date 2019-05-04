‘I’m not gonna get wet.’ For fourth year of Derby Day rain, infield crowd came prepared.

Can you answer these Kentucky Derby 2019 Trivia questions? Can you do better than these Kentucky Derby guests at answering trivia questions? We tested the wits of the willing at Churchill Downs for the 145th Run for the Roses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Can you do better than these Kentucky Derby guests at answering trivia questions? We tested the wits of the willing at Churchill Downs for the 145th Run for the Roses.

From the grandstands, where well-dressed, mostly mild-mannered Kentucky Derby-goers stayed dry, the infield crowd looked like a menagerie of brightly-colored ponchos and tarps strung up every which way behind the chain link fence.

The most experienced in the infield had their process dialed in, perfected over the past three years of rain.





Crystal Daniel, for example, came to the Derby for her ninth time this year.

Daniel and her friends — her group has grown from 3 to 10 over the past nine years — had covered every inch of their picnic area in clear plastic garbage bags. She had on boots and a yellow rain coat. She was ready.

“Oh, I’m not gonna get wet,” Daniel said.

Many in the infield constructed makeshift structures of tarps and chairs to stay dry. Some said they even snuck in poles to prop up their tarps.





One infield-goer snuck a pole through security to prop up a tarp, and a nail clipper to cut zip-ties.

Despite predictions of heavy rainfall, though, Louisville had seen just a couple showers as of 2:30.

More severe storms were likely on the way, though, and Daniel said she was ready.

Daniel could see a bit of the track from her seat, but the real show, she said, would be in the tunnel leading from the infield to the grandstands.

Last year, the tunnel filled up with about a foot of water, she said. People stripped off nearly all their clothes before wading through.

In another part of the infield, about 50 yards from her picnic area, she’s seen people use a muddy slope as a slip-and-slide that leads to a betting station.

“It’s a different kind of party compared to those people over there,” Daniel said, waving toward the grandstands.

On the opposite corner of the infield, Jim and Anita Roush were also hoping to stay dry.

This was their 30th year of marriage, and their 30th year at the Derby together. Jim Roush has come nearly every year since 1971.

In that time, they’ve crafted a rain system that, like Daniel’s, involved plenty of plastic bags, zip ties and duct tape.

Their original rain plan, which involved hoisting a tarp over their picnic area by attaching it to the infield fence, was shot down by security guards.

Guards told them the tarp would obstruct the view of people behind them. Last year, the guards said the tarp could be ripped from the fence and blow into the track.

Early in the day, security guards patrolled the infield and ordered a number of people to take down their tarps and rain systems

“They just care how it looks for them,” Jim Anita said, waiving to the grandstands.

The incoming rain has not changed the style or demeanor of most Derby-goers, though.

First-timer Candace Carter said the experience was everything she had hoped for. Carter came mostly for the fashion — she wore a blue dress, and a blue, lacy hat she made herself.

Carter and her friends stood about 10 minutes in line to take a picture in front of an ivy-draped wall sponsored by Old Forester, where people showed off their outfits and posed for photos.

Like many other first-timers, Carter saw the Derby as a bucket-list item where she could dress up and soak in the atmosphere.

Even if it rains, “I can deal with it,” Carter said.

“For me, it’s about dressing up,” Carter said. “If it’s a downpour, that’d be a little disappointing, but we’ll just move. It’ll be fine.”