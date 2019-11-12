UK Men's Basketball
Box score from No. 1 Kentucky’s 67-64 loss to unranked Evansville
The University of Kentucky took on the University of Evansville at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday night. Kentucky lost to the Purple Aces, 67-64.
Next up for No. 1-ranked Kentucky is a home game Monday night against Utah Valley.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Immanuel Quickley, 16
Rebounds: Immanuel Quickley, 9
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 3
Steals: Ashton Hagans, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, 2
Blocks: Tyrese Maxey, Nate Sestina, 1
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4
