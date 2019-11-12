Box score from No. 1 Kentucky’s 67-64 loss to unranked Evansville

The University of Kentucky took on the University of Evansville at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday night. Kentucky lost to the Purple Aces, 67-64.

Next up for No. 1-ranked Kentucky is a home game Monday night against Utah Valley.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Immanuel Quickley, 16

Rebounds: Immanuel Quickley, 9

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 3

Steals: Ashton Hagans, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, 2

Blocks: Tyrese Maxey, Nate Sestina, 1

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4

